Dallas prepares for the biggest New Year's Eve celebration yet

DALLAS — All across Dallas, preparations for the biggest New Year's Eve yet are underway.

Friday, Reunion Tower spent the day getting everything in place for their annual lights, fireworks, and drone show.

Dusti Groskreutz, President of Reunion Tower, says this year parts of the show have doubled in size.

"We have most of everything loaded in, and then on Sunday, we will put the fireworks on the Geodeck. Those go in last. We will put everything together and check our time codes," said Groskreutz.

"This year we have over 15,000 pounds of fireworks that will be launched from all levels of Reunion Tower. We also have 500 drones,"

They say it's a show for the entire city, and if you can see Reunion Tower, you will certainly see the show.

Meanwhile, if you're not watching fireworks, there's a good chance you might be out around town. DART knows it too, which is why they, along with Trinity Railway Express, are offering free rides on New Year's Eve starting at 6:00 p.m., keeping your safety their top priority.

"This is exciting for DART and North Texas. We want to be a part of the solution. Go out there and have fun and enjoy yourself. Spend time with friends and family. But remember your safety too. We are going to be there [offering rides] for you," said Gordon Shattles with DART.

In Deep Ellum, things were quiet Friday, but barricades sit on the streets, ready to be propped up in place this weekend. While bars and restaurants on Cedar Springs Road in Oak Lawn are prepping in their own way.

"I would just expect...happy chaos!" said Matthew Ryan, Manager of Hamburger Mary's Dallas.

The venue says they expect to see about 400 people this weekend, which means much larger food and beverage orders.

"My liquor order was up about 150% just to prepare for it," said Ryan. "Everyone loves champagne at midnight, so you have to make sure you have enough!"

But no matter what you choose to do on New Year's Eve, the message from everyone is to do it safely.