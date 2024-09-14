Dallas police seek help identifying suspect after video shows violent assault on woman

DALLAS – Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who violently assaulted a woman in downtown Dallas in what appeared to be a random, unprovoked attack.

Security camera footage from The Drakestone apartments shows the woman standing at the corner when a man approached quickly from behind and struck her in the head with what appears to be a pole. The woman collapsed immediately.

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. at the corner of Elm Street and Field Street, according to Downtown Dallas, Inc.

Dallas police, while asking for help, released images of the suspect on Saturday.

"The suspect appears to be a black male with a beard," Dallas police said in a news release. "He was last seen wearing a long black shirt and long black pants."

The woman was taken to the hospital following the attack. Her current condition is not known.

Downtown Dallas, Inc. reported that its security officers arrived on the scene within minutes of the attack.

"We're horrified by this unprovoked attack," Downtown Dallas Inc. President and CEO Jennifer Scripps said Friday. "We are praying for the victim's recovery and working with law enforcement to locate the attacker."

Scripps said Dallas City Hall shares "in our outrage."

"We will work together to ensure downtown remains a safe place for all residents, workers and visitors," Scripps said. "We have zero tolerance for violent crime."

The investigation is ongoing, Dallas police said.

Anyone with information should contact Jessica Cuddy, assaults detective, at (214) 671-4733 or email Jessica.Cuddy@dallaspolice.gov