Dallas police searching for suspects after overnight robbery

Dallas robbery leads to officer-involved shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for multiple suspects after exchanging gunfire amid a robbery. 

Just after midnight Sunday morning, police officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 2900 block of W. Wheatland Road.

As officers approached the business, they say suspects fired at them and they returned fire. Officers say there was a second round of gunfire as suspects ran from the scene.

Authorities say one of the suspects was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition after being injured during one of the gunfire exchanges. 

No officers were injured.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 7:09 AM CST

