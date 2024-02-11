Dallas police searching for suspects after overnight robbery
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for multiple suspects after exchanging gunfire amid a robbery.
Just after midnight Sunday morning, police officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 2900 block of W. Wheatland Road.
As officers approached the business, they say suspects fired at them and they returned fire. Officers say there was a second round of gunfire as suspects ran from the scene.
Authorities say one of the suspects was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition after being injured during one of the gunfire exchanges.
No officers were injured.
