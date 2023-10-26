Dallas police searching for suspect after fatal shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police are looking for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found 69-year-old Donald Casselberry shot after responding to the shooting in the 3300 block of Garden Lane. DPD says Casselberry died at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, authorities are asking you contact Detective Joann Castillo at (214) 671-4739 or joann.sanchez@dallaspolice.gov.