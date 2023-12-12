Dallas Police need your help finding suspects responsible for injuring officer during a traffic stop

DALLAS - Dallas police are asking for your help to identify the vehicle and suspects responsible for injuring an officer during a traffic stop.

Police say the driver of a Black Dodge Challenger left the traffic stop scene on N. Jim Miller Road after colliding with a motorcycle officer around 8:40 a.m. on December 12.

The hood has faded, matte paint, blacked-out taillights, a baseball cap on the front dashboard, and custom, loud tailpipes, according to the description. Police say that the license plate seen at the time was not registered to the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or suspect in this case should contact Detective D.L. Smith at 214-784-9815 or doris.smith@dallaspolice.gov.