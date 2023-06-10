Watch CBS News
Dallas police: Man shot, killed in Deep Ellum after suspect crashed into his car

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Deep Ellum Friday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. June 9, police responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of South Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Johnathan Jones shot at the scene. He was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police determined Jones was shot by a suspect during an argument after the suspect crashed into his car. There has been no word on the suspect's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.

