Dallas police investigating shooting outside Walmart

By Annie Gimbel

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a 28-year-old man was shot outside a Walmart on Forest Lane. 

It happened on April 17 just before 5:30 p.m. 

The victim told police he was walking in the parking lot of the store when he heard popping sounds, then felt pain. He also said he didn't know who shot him. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called and he was taken to a nearby hospital. Law enforcement officials haven't commented on his condition. 

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing. 

First published on April 18, 2023 / 11:02 AM

