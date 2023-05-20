Dallas police searching for suspect in fatal shopping center shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are searching for a shooting suspect who was last seen in the Plaza at Preston shopping center Friday afternoon.

Dallas police say the suspect was breaking into a car when a security guard confronted the suspect, then a fight broke out.

The suspect shot the security guard and left the area in a gold Toyota Camry.

The security guard, who has since been identified as Adalberto Santiago, 34, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police say the suspect's vehicle was found just before 5 p.m. Friday in a parking lot in the 2200 block of N. Cockrell Hill Road – about 12 miles away from the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crime is asked to contact Detective Jonequia Acrond at 214-605-4691 or email jonequia.acrond@dallaspolice.gov.