Dallas Police Department mourns death of 18-year veteran officer Matthew Bacon

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Dallas Police Department is mourning the death of an 18-year veteran officer who committed suicide the day after his involvement in the fatal shooting of a homicide suspect.

In department-wide memos released after Officer Matthew Bacon's death, Dallas Police Chief Eddie García called his passing "a heartbreaking loss for our DPD family." The chief also urged that other members of the department "never hesitate to reach out."

On Aug. 7, Bacon was part of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force serving an arrest warrant to Corey Thomas, 36, on South Taylor Street. Thomas was wanted for a murder on July 24 in Dallas, police said.

The department said Bacon, alongside several other officers found Thomas inside a pick-up truck at the apartment complex that day.

Task Force officers approached the truck, according to law enforcement, and attempted to block his escape with their cars. Thomas, who was in the driver's seat of the truck, attempted to exit the passenger side door, which was blocked.

The preliminary investigation determined Thomas pointed his gun in the direction of the arresting officers. The four officers (Bacon included) fired at him, hitting Thomas, according to the department.

He died later that morning at the hospital.

It was the seventh shooting involving a Dallas police officer this year.