Dallas police asking for public assistance on 38-year-old man's homicide case

Dallas police asking for public assistance on 38-year-old man's murder case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for public assistance on the homicide case of a 38-year-old man who was killed Thursday evening.

At approximately 7:02 p.m. April 7, police responded to a shooting call at 3400 Harmon St. When officers arrived, they found Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. Dallas Police Department

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hollins to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.