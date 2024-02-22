Watch CBS News
Dallas police ask for help locating car seen near homicide

By Doug Myers

DALLAS – Police are seeking help in finding a red Dodge Charger spotted in the area of a homicide earlier this week.

The Charger was seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of W. Wheatland Road, where two men had been shot – one fatally, Dallas police said in a news release. 

Jeremiah Tutson, 20, died at a local hospital.  A 17-year-old male was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

According to police, the Charger – possibly a 2017-2020 model – has black wheel rims and black side view mirrors. 

Anyone with information should contact Detective Frank Serra at (214) 662-4552 or at frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.

February 22, 2024

