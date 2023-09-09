Dallas police arrest suspect in east Oak Cliff stabbing that left man dead

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police have arrested the suspect in an east Oak Cliff stabbing that left one man dead Friday afternoon.

Around 2:35 p.m. Sept. 8, police responded to a stabbing call in the 4400 block of Cardinal Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded; however, he ultimately died from his injuries.

During their investigation, police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Victor Shavers—who they said was still inside the location.

Officers reportedly yelled for Shavers to come out of the house and he surrendered without incident.

Shavers was then taken to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center and has since been charged with murder.

As of Friday night, the victim's identity remains publicly unkown.