Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police arrest man in connection to stolen vehicle, murder

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBS News Texas) – Dallas police have arrested 30-year-old Alejandro Deleon in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month.

On Nov. 14 around 4 a.m., police found 24-year-old Marco Ramirez with gunshot wounds.

An investigation determined that his vehicle was stolen from his home, then he followed Deleon to the 5300 block of Parry Avenue, where he was shot. The vehicle was located abandoned nearby.

Ramirez was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Deleon has been charged with murder.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 1:11 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.