Dallas megachurch pastor will step down as head of Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Dallas megachurch pastor will step down as head of Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Dallas megachurch pastor will step down as head of Rainbow PUSH Coalition

DALLAS — Dallas megachurch pastor Dr. Frederick Haynes III will step down as president and CEO of Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Roland Martin made the announcement on his Black Star Network. He did not elaborate on why Haynes is stepping down.

Less than a year ago, Haynes was named as the successor to Reverend Jesse Jackson to lead the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The civil rights and social justice organization was established by Jackson in 1971.

Haynes was installed as president and CEO at his Dallas church, Friendship West Baptist Church.