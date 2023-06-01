Dallas only city in nation to raise official Pride flag

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - It's June 1st meaning the start of Pride month.

A rainbow flag hangs outside Dallas City Hall for Pride Month. CBS 11 News

It's a time for those in the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate who they are—while acknowledging those who fought for their rights.

Dallas' major Pride events happen June 3-4 at Fair Park.

The festival on Saturday goes from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. There will be a variety of performers, food and family-friendly events.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for teens and children 12 and under are free.

The Pride parade happens on Sunday from 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. where visitors can expect colorful floats, bands and many entertainers.

To show support for this community the City of Dallas hoisted up several Pride flags with the city's logo on them from city hall to Love Field. It's the only city in the nation to have an official city-Pride flag.

However, these events comes with concerns as the rights of some in the community are being targeted by state legislatures, including in Texas.

One bill on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's desk would restrict drag queens and who they can perform in front of, such as if they are in front of a minor, they can get fined.

Other bills will limit transgender women competing in sports, and transgender children from having access to puberty blockers.

"The state legislature needs to do its job and get to work on reducing and lowering property taxes and not worrying about drag queens, I've never seen or heard of a drag queen getting a gun and shooting up a school, I've never heard of a drag queen going out and doing negative things to children, I've never head of a drag queen doing any kind of malice towards anyone," said Deputy Dallas Mayor Pro-Tem Omar Varvaez, who is an openly gay man.

CBS News Texas reached out to the Dallas Police Department on security efforts for Pride events this weekend, they said in a statement:

As always, the Dallas Police Department constantly monitors for events and shares intelligence regarding any potential threats to events, groups or infrastructure in our city. Currently, there are no credible threats in the city of Dallas. DPD will always respond if there is a need for police presence or a call for service. As a reminder to the public, it is important to take any threats or suspicious behavior seriously, and report it to local law enforcement immediately.

For a list of Pride events in Dallas, click here.