Dallas neighbors say loud parties, trash ruined neighborhood; residents want it addressed

DALLAS — A neighborhood wants its peace and quiet back after residents say it's been taken over by rowdy behavior, loud music and trash.

An area of far North Dallas said it has been dealing with late-night parking lot parties and street racing, among other issues.

It's hard to capture with our camera just how much broken glass covers this entire parking lot off the Dallas North Tollway and Haverwood Lane. Or how many empty cartons and cans of beer along with other alcohol litters the outside of businesses where nearby resident Nancy Cigarroa took photos on Tuesday.

"Every night there's no peace," Cigarroa said.

The Navy veteran and her 12-year-old say there's no peace because of this scene they say has become almost a nightly ritual.

"A lot of the Venezuelan migrants started coming in here," said Cigarroa. "You can hear the car is howling and the tire screeching with their music I don't believe they realize how disruptive it is."

Business owners in this shopping center said the trash left behind is driving away their customers.

A restaurant manager has also complained to the city about unregistered food trucks that show up in the evening.

Videos of fights in the parking lot have been posted online and concerned residents say they haven't been able to get the city or police to do anything.

"When I first got here it was so quiet and peaceful," said Luchelle Horne. "Now it's like chaotic."

Horne says she's reluctantly planning to move out of the apartment complex has lived in for 8 years.

"10:00 at night I used to go running, walking, to exercise," Horne said. "Now I'm scared.'

Cigarroa said she's also moving rather than put up with a problem she doesn't see going away.

"Law enforcement seems to be, I don't know, maybe they're overwhelmed with, I don't know. I just need something to get done because I have a son,' said Cigarroa. "I have a 12-year-old and I don't want to see a great community like this go down."

CBS News Texas has not received responses from the Dallas Police Department or the city councilmember over this district about what, if anything, is being done to address nuisance complaints.