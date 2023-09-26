Dallas native Rikki Rincón's mission to promote Latin talent

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - He may be a Dallas native, raised in Oak Cliff, but Rikki Rincón is well-traveled and well-versed with the international music scene.

For over 30 years, Rincón has been in the marketing, PR, film, TV and music business, helping some of the biggest names in music land brand partnerships and entertainment bookings.

"We've worked with a lot of different mixed genres because our culture around the country has always been so diverse," Rincón said. "It's been pigeon-holed to look like it's Mexican dominant, or regional. But it's not. We've had many festivals where you'll see P!nk or Doja Cat mixed in with a Shakira, which is the idea of where we're at today."

From Jon Secada to Jennifer Lopez, he's passionate about shining a light on his own heritage, through his work.

"I am just happy to be able to bring light to diversity from all things from food culture, to music, fashion," said Rincón. "The more you hear about it, the more alike we are."

His focus is on Hispanic talent, an ode to his family, and to those who came before him.

"There are a lot of people who have paved the way, even for myself to be here today," Rincón said. "I am very indebted to them, to keep the movement going."

Rincón's resume includes local Latino artists like the world-traveled DJ Latin Prince.

He often refers to his roster of clients as "family," citing the years-long relationship he's established with them.

Rincón says his focus for the future is to help the next generation of Latino talent succeed in a business where representation matters.

"We used to say, in the Latino culture, 'We used to have to work so hard,'" said Rincón. "I get chills thinking about it because I have seen the change. We see so many collaborations now. I have an obligation to leave a legacy."