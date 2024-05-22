Dallas Mavericks, Stars playoff runs bringing cash into the city

DALLAS — The playoff push starts tonight! The Mavericks will kick off an exciting time for Dallas sports as both the Mavs and the Stars are one series away from making Dallas Title Town, USA. All of that means opportunities for teams to capitalize on profits.

The Mavs will be hosting a watch party at Victory Park tonight starting just before tipoff. Then, Thursday night, the Stars will continue their 65-game-sell-out streak when their series starts. More games can mean more opportunities to sell merch for the Stars and Mavericks at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

"Many customers come to Academy around playoff time to get that Mavericks and Stars gear during the playoffs," said Devante Royal, Store Manager for Academy Sports + Outdoor in Mesquite.

The Stars tell us their playoff sales are up 12% this year over last season.

Just making the playoffs can be profitable for NBA teams. A first-round appearance can increase sales by 24%, according to Adobe Analytics.

The Mavs are one round away from the NBA Finals. If they win the Western Conference and advance, they have a chance to see sales increase close to 200%.

Everyone is excited about sales possibilities, as well as new merchandise coming in after each round.

"We do have new merchandise flowing in each and every day," said Royal.

But it's not all about the Benjamins, the store employees are fans too.

"Oh yes, we're going to win. We believe it," said Royal.