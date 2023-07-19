Dallas Mavericks dedicate new student lounge to youth at The Family Place

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Dallas Mavericks and the Mavs Foundation unveiled a new student lounge at The Family Place last week, where children and families can spend time together learning and playing with game consoles, headsets, laptops and toys.

Dallas Mavericks - The Family Place teen lounge dedication ceremony at The Family Place on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Dallas. Vernon Bryant

The nonprofit has been providing safe housing, counseling and skills for survivors of family violence in Texas over the last 45 years. It's the state's largest provider of family violence services, serving nearly 20,000 people in 2022. The Family Place CEO Mimi Sterling said the organization is grateful for the investment into the well-being and educational growth for the youth.

"Thanks to the extreme generosity of the Dallas Mavericks and the Mavs Foundation, our youth have a remarkable new space for healing, dreaming and growing during their time at our facilities," said The Family Place CEO Mimi Sterling. "The multipurpose room has been thoughtfully designed to support teens from our emergency shelter and transitional housing programs, providing a safe area during a pivotal time in their lives."

Dallas Mavericks Chief Impact Officer Katie Edwards spoke to the team's relationship with The Family Place.

"The Family Place has been a long-time grantee of the Mavs Foundation. We so appreciate the critical support they provide to the families in our area," said Edwards. "We've supported them with grants for more than 25 years, but this is the first time that we get to come out and create a space that's warm and inviting and fun with Dallas Mavericks branding and with our player [Mavericks power forward Maxi Kleber], so we really love that we can be here in person and create this for them."