'All I hear is boom, boom, boom': Dallas man recalls unprovoked road rage shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Amid what seems to be a spike in road rage shootings, one Dallas man is sharing how lucky he was to survive an allegedly unprovoked incident three weeks ago.

"I noticed in my rearview mirror—if you've seen when people are racing going down the freeway—I see the lights flickering in the rearview mirror and see them zig-zagging in and out," he said. CBS News Texas is not using his name to protect his identity.

Three cars were driving at least 130 miles an hour on I-75 northbound, he said. One went east on I-635, and two others followed him as he approached the ramp onto I-635W. "And so I was a little bit ahead of him. And, all of a sudden, my tire blew out."

He said it had been shot out by someone in one of the cars behind him. And when he pulled over, glass exploded and a guy had a gun pointed at him.

"All I hear is boom, boom, boom," he said it was completely unprovoked. "I was like, 'My kid needs me.' So, I got all the way down [on] the floorboard. And I felt it felt like a guardian angel was literally blocking bullets around my head."

He floored his truck from the floorboard and drove until he knew he was safe. But it wasn't until he escaped that he realized he had been shot. "I looked down and I was like, 'My finger's not there anymore. That's not good.'"

His finger was surgically reattached, but his recovery will still be lengthy. More than anything, though, he wants these drivers off the streets before they hurt—or kill—someone else.

"This becomes very surreal at your front porch when it happens to you," he said. "This could have happened to anyone. I didn't ask for it."