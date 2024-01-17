23-year-old in custody after crashing into police vehicle, running from officers

GRAPEVINE – A Dallas man is in custody after crashing into a police vehicle and running from officers.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 at the Jefferson Silverlake Apartments in Grapevine.

A witness told police they saw the man, 23-year-old Keyvionte Henderson, trying to break into multiple vehicles.

As police confronted Henderson, he got back into his car. While trying to flee, he crashed into an unoccupied patrol vehicle and another parked car before driving directly towards two officers.

One officer fired their weapon in an effort to stop the threat, police say. Henderson's vehicle then crashed into a transformer that caught on fire.

Henderson ran away from his car and officers chased after him. He was caught about 15 minutes later and taken to a hospital for minor injuries before being taken to jail.

He has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest/detention, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, duty on striking unattended vehicle and accident involving damage to a vehicle.

The police officer who fired their weapon was not injured and is on administrative leave with pay, which is standard during an investigation like this.