Accused Dallas Love Field shooting suspect, Portia Odufuwa found not guilty by reason of insanity

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Portia Odufuwa, 39, was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the July 25, 2022 shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport.

Mug shot of Portia Odufuwa, 39, from a prior arrest. Dallas Police Department

Dallas County Judge Stephanie Huff issued her judgement Aug. 14, stating Odufuwa didn't place any officers in imminent danger during the shooting but was insane when she fired several rounds into the air by the Southwest ticketing counter area that day. Police said witnesses heard Odufuwa rambling about marriage, incarceration and blowing up the airport before she began shooting.

Odufuwa was injured during the incident.

Veteran Dallas Police Department Officer Ronald Cronin shot Odufuwa in the legs after she ignored his commands to drop the gun. She survived and was taken to a Parkland hospital for treatment where she underwent surgery for her injuries.

Odufuwa, who has a history of being deemed incompetent to stand trial on prior criminal charges due to mental health issues, was initially charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Additionally, the gun she used in the shooting wasn't registered to her, since she was prohibited from possessing a firearm since 2018. Odufuwa tried twice in 2016 to buy a firearm from a pawn shop, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, but was denied due to an outstanding traffic warrant in New Mexico.

Odufuwa was previously arrested in April 2019 in connection to a Bank of America robbery in Wylie. Police said she gave a note to the teller demanding money, then fled on foot but was eventually caught. Also in 2019, Odufuwa was arrested in connection to arson. A year later, she was taken in for a mental health evaluation, according to police.