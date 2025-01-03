Dallas Love Field Airport moves rideshare pickup location closer to terminal after passenger feedback

DALLAS – The walk from the terminal to rideshare pickup at Dallas Love Field Airport just got a little bit shorter.

Starting in 2023, travelers had to go to a pickup location inside Garage B to find their Uber or Lyft. Passengers demanded a more convenient solution.

Now, as of Jan. 3, app-based rideshare pickup is moving to the Valet Pavilion area, which is near Garage C and ticketing. Travelers using taxi, limo and on-demand pickups will be directed to Garage C, level one.

The airport said it will be a roughly six-minute walk from the terminal to the new pickup area, compared to the previous walk, which was 10 minutes.

"I think it's wonderful," rideshare driver Gregory Earl told CBS News Texas. "People are taking shorter walks rather than 10-minute walks. It's better for everybody."

The airport said the Valet Pavilion and Garage C level one were found to be the most efficient locations due to proximity and ease.

Travelers using valet parking will continue using the second farthest right lane on Herb Kelleher Way to enter the Valet Pavilion.

Travelers who require special assistance or accessible rides will continue utilizing the lower-level curb for pickups.