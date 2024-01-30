Dallas libraries extend hours, hire more staff members

DALLAS – There's good news for readers in North Texas.

Starting Jan. 30, the Dallas Public Library is expanding its operating hours to six days a week and is adding additional evening and weekend hours.

"Increased hours and more staff will allow us to meet the community's needs when they need it," said Jo Giudice, Dallas' director of libraries. "Besides access to books and computers, things like one-on-one computer help, job-seeker assistance, early literacy programs – all of it requires available staff and being open in evenings and on weekends when residents have the time to take advantage of those services."

During the pandemic, the library's hours and staffing were reduced. This expansion means the library's pre-COVID hours have been restored.

The library's FY24 budget funded the expansion as well as the hiring of 65 additional staff members.

You can find the list of operating hours here.