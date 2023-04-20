Watch CBS News
Dallas K-9 Aygo sniffs out quarter kilo of crack cocaine during traffic stop

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - A Dallas Police Department K-9 officer named Aygo recently sniffed out a quarter kilo of crack cocaine and more than seven kilos of methamphetamine.

K-9 Aygo and his handler  Dallas Police Department

"These illegal drugs are off our streets thanks to our Canine Unit and Northeast CRT," the department shared on its Facebook page. 

Aygo was called in after a traffic stop in the 9600 block of Garland Road and alerted to drugs in the car.

The department didn't give any more details about the driver.  

