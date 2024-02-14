Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas jewelry store uses random acts of kindness to spread Valentine's Day love

By Nicole Nielsen

/ CBS Texas

Dallas jewelry store used random acts of kindness to spread Valentine's Day love
Dallas jewelry store used random acts of kindness to spread Valentine's Day love 01:47

DALLAS -  Not only is it Valentine's Day it's also Random Acts of Kindness Week.

In honor of both occasions, a small business in North Texas is challenging itself to spread love not through hugs, chocolate, and flowers, but through acts of kindness.

"It really does go a long way... even though it's relatively small," said Alysa Teichman, owner of Wildlike, a luxury jewelry concept store in Dallas. "Valentine's Day is really about celebrating different kinds of love... whether it's friendship, romantic love, or self-love, we want to change the narrative. We believe kindness is cool."

Teichman emphasizes the importance of recognizing that Valentine's Day doesn't have to revolve solely around romance but can be a day for showing love to everyone around you. This led her to brainstorm a new way to promote kindness at the store.

Throughout Random Acts of Kindness Week, including on Valentine's Day, they've been giving out gift cards and sweet notes to random guests inside or outside of the store, either for them to use or pass on to a friend.

"I think people are surprised and delighted," she said. "It feels so good to give, and we hope that our random acts of kindness continue to surprise and delight people to give beyond the store, in their day-to-day lives," she added.

Teichman hopes this initiative creates a ripple effect of love by encapsulating the feeling of Wildlike, a place known for self-expression and joy, and dispersing it back into the world.

Nicole Nielsen
Nicole-Nielsen.jpg

Nicole Nielsen joined the CBS 11 news team in June 2020. Born and raised in Keller, Nicole is a North Texas native who is thrilled to work for the station she grew up watching.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 5:10 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.