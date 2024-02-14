Dallas jewelry store uses random acts of kindness to spread Valentine's Day love

DALLAS - Not only is it Valentine's Day it's also Random Acts of Kindness Week.

In honor of both occasions, a small business in North Texas is challenging itself to spread love not through hugs, chocolate, and flowers, but through acts of kindness.

"It really does go a long way... even though it's relatively small," said Alysa Teichman, owner of Wildlike, a luxury jewelry concept store in Dallas. "Valentine's Day is really about celebrating different kinds of love... whether it's friendship, romantic love, or self-love, we want to change the narrative. We believe kindness is cool."

Teichman emphasizes the importance of recognizing that Valentine's Day doesn't have to revolve solely around romance but can be a day for showing love to everyone around you. This led her to brainstorm a new way to promote kindness at the store.

Throughout Random Acts of Kindness Week, including on Valentine's Day, they've been giving out gift cards and sweet notes to random guests inside or outside of the store, either for them to use or pass on to a friend.

"I think people are surprised and delighted," she said. "It feels so good to give, and we hope that our random acts of kindness continue to surprise and delight people to give beyond the store, in their day-to-day lives," she added.

Teichman hopes this initiative creates a ripple effect of love by encapsulating the feeling of Wildlike, a place known for self-expression and joy, and dispersing it back into the world.