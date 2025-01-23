Dallas ISD teachers say students missing from classroom due to Trump's immigration orders

DALLAS — Members of Dallas' Alliance/AFT gave Dallas Independent School District Trustees an earful about the impact of President Trump's executive order on LGBTQIA students and children fearful of adverse immigration outcomes.

Two addressed the frenzy of fear among students and parents uncertain about the reach of the president's immigration vision.

Ryan McKelvy Gonzales teaches at DISD's Sunset High School, where he urged trustees to reaffirm schools as havens for students and parents in doubt.

"This week, I have walked into my classroom, and I see fear and concern in the faces of my students, some of whom have families who are living in constant fear," Gonzales said. "That fear of being deported, fear of discrimination, fear of an uncertain future, and fear of being separated from their loved ones. These are not abstract issues. These are real fears that affect real children right here in our schools."

DISD launched a web page dedicated to the issue. Trustees also unanimously adopted a resolution welcoming and offering as much protection as the district can to students regardless of citizenship status.

But the floating stories of absences were supported by evidence as Gonzales talked about what he witnessed on the ground.

"As a result of these fears, students are afraid to come to school. We have seen a notable drop in attendance this week alone," he said.

Gonzales' colleague Sahara Khan told trustees her interactions with students regarding immigration have been heartbreaking.

"'What will happen to me if I.C.E. comes to school?' 'What will happen to my parents?' 'Will the principal let them in?' 'Will they make an announcement?' And, 'Will you let me run?'" Khan said.

Khan asked board members to protect students and families by reinstating their commitment to the Welcome and Protective Safe Schools Resolution by posting a complete, signed, and updated version.

She also encouraged the board to publish guidelines for students, teachers, and campuses for school leaders to follow in case of a raid by immigration law enforcement.

"I've already heard students in the hallways advising each other to make loud howls, to warn each other of suspect individuals—-discussing how to resist arrest and debating if they should start lying to law enforcement," Khan said. "And I'll be honest, I have not intervened in any of these conversations because I, like every staff member in the building, have no idea what the real answer actually is. "

The educators' revelations happened during public comments, so the trustees took no action.