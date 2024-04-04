Dallas ISD student shot in off-campus incident

DALLAS - A Molina High School student is recovering after he was shot in the leg.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on April 3 near W. Illinois Avenue and Duncanville Road.

Dallas police say an unknown suspect shot the student in the leg. The student was taken to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dallas ISD says they are providing mental health services to students.

The school district also says the student wasn't present at school that day.