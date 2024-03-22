Dallas ISD school gets in spirit for total solar eclipse

DALLAS – With the total solar eclipse coming up in a few weeks, one Dallas ISD school is getting into the spirit.

Heather Houston's 8th grade astronomy students at Jesus Moroles Expressive Arts Vanguard school have become experts on the solar eclipse.

It's not everyday that you get to experience what you've learned about in the classroom.

"When I found out that the eclipse was gonna happen on a Monday during a school day, I reached out to Principal Tavallaee and asked her if we could please make sure that it was a school wide event," said Houston, a science and astronomy teacher.

To help the younger grades at the school get ready for the phenomenon, these 8th graders came up with the idea to give their own lesson on the eclipse.

"Just let the other kids know how lucky they are to be able to have this experience," said Emily Diaz, who read from a book to a classroom full of 4th graders.

One of their fellow 8th graders wrote a book about it. Now they're using that book and props to get younger grades pumped about the eclipse too.

"I'm definitely excited because I've heard from many people that totality is super rare," Diaz said.

And the excitement is already catching on.

"Well I know that when the moon goes into a special place and goes in front of the sun it goes completely dark," said 4th grader Norah Doss. "But you shouldn't look directly at the sun because then it will burn your eyes."

The Perot Museum donated solar eclipse safety glasses to every student within Dallas ISD, so no child has to miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"It's very rare that real world happens in the middle of the school day," Houston said. "All the videos we've watched, all the pictures that we've seen, it's nothing like being able to see the real thing happen."