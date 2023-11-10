Watch CBS News
Dallas ISD running track gets renamed 'Sha'Carri Richardson Track' after unanimous vote

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – On Nov. 10, world champion sprinter and Dallas native Sha'Carri Richardson was back at the track where her career got its start.

Now, it will bear her name.

The track at John Kincaide Stadium in South Dallas is now called the Sha'Carri Richardson Track after a unanimous vote by the Dallas ISD board of trustees last month.

Richardson, who graduated from Carter High School, could not contain her excitement as the dedication was underway.

What's next for Richardson? She is the reigning world champion in the women's 100-meter dash and has her sights set on the Olympics in Paris next summer.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 11:31 AM CST

