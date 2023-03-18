Watch CBS News
Dallas ISD middle school athletic director arrested, charged with improper relationship between educator & student

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The athletic director of Hector Garcia Middle School, Kaylen Cottongame, has been arrested and charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Kaylen Cottongame, 34. Dallas ISD

Dallas police said on March 9, they received information that a Dallas ISD employee was involved in a sexual relationship with a former DISD student. 

On March 17, police arrested Cottongame, 34.

The offense occurred from 2014-2017, police say. The age of the student was not disclosed.

