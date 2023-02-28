Dallas ISD breaks ground on elementary school named after prominent Black leader

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas ISD hosted a groundbreaking celebration on Tuesday for an elementary school named after a prominent Black leader who has lived in Dallas all his life.

Albert C. Black Elementary School is set to open August 2024.

"I didn't know it would go this far," community advocate Albert Curtis Black Jr. said.

As a little kid from South Dallas, Black Jr. wanted to become a football player but when his talents gave out and he quickly went into a field he knew very well.

At 10, he started his own lawn service business.

"We learned what things make a business work, what made you a good leader, what management was and how it's different from leadership," he said. "We grew on those principles."

That later developed into a supplies and logistics company and a host of other opportunities that include becoming the first Black chairman of the Dallas Regional Chamber and founding a workforce development organization. He is also an advisor and board member of several cooperations and organizations in Dallas.

"Those doors need to be jarred or even kicked, we did that too," Black Jr. said. "It didn't always go as smoothly as we like but I think we, having done those ventures. I believe so much that Dallas is a better city because of it."

Now, a new elementary school in Dallas ISD will be named after him. On Tuesday, the community came together to celebrate his history and the Black future.

"To have a $45 million project in the heart of Black Dallas, in the heart of the Black community, a part of District 5 where they're getting the best resources is wonderful," Dallas ISD District 5 Trustee, Pastor Maxie Johnson said.

"You've got Black history month, our name is Black, the school colors will be Black, the mascot will be the Black panther. I just think there's a lot of poetry there," Black Jr. said.

As young Black kids in the community look his way, he offers some advice.

"Get involved in something that you care about, it may not pay as much as you think you would like to make but if you really have a passion with it, and you're working with people of character things are going to work out," he said.