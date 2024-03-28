Dallas hosts 2 Sweet Sixteen matchups: March Madness

DALLAS — March Madness is in full swing, and Dallas will host the South Region's two Sweet Sixteen matchups on Friday night.

Marquette, NC State, Duke and Houston will hit the court at the American Airlines Center Friday.

According to the Dallas Sports Commission, the tournament will generate $14 million in economic impact for Dallas.

"It also continues to put Dallas on the premier stage, both from a national standpoint, internationally," said Monica Paul, executive director of Dallas Sports Commission. "Regionally, I think that's important. And this also allows us to work here within our community, provide opportunities, get our staff and our local organizing committee ready for the Men's Final Four coming up in 2030."

Paul says the region is set up to host an event of this magnitude, from the range of hotel and restaurant options and first-class athletic venues to the ease of travel with two major airports.

"There's a lot of things to see and do, attractions to experience," she said. "I know they won't be able to do it all in one weekend, so we hope that they come back many, many times again down the road."

Marquette and NC State will face off at the AAC on Friday night, followed by Duke vs. Houston.

"We got tickets, and hey if I can get a ticket, I'm going to go," said Corinne Malloy, who came from Florida to cheer on the Blue Devils.

All she wants out of the weekend experience is a Duke victory. The winners of Friday's games will go on to play at the AAC again on Sunday, in the hopes of clinching a spot in the Final Four.

"A win!" Malloy said. "A win. A win. Go Blue Devils! It better be a win. I've never prayed so much in my life."

The Dallas Police Department says it's done extensive planning to ensure a safe event for both residents and visitors.

A spokesperson released this statement about preparations: "Not only is there coordination between the different divisions within our department, including patrol and specialty units but also with other law enforcement agencies and city departments. The Dallas Police Department constantly monitors and shares intelligence regarding any potential threats to events, groups, or infrastructure in our city. The public will see a visible DPD presence during the event, and we will always respond if there is a need for further police presence or a call for service. We want this event to be safe, and enjoyable for our residents, and those who visit Dallas for the event."

If you can't be at the games in person, you can watch them on CBS. Marquette and NC State tip off at 6:09 p.m. and Houston and Duke hit the court at 8:39 p.m.