Dallas hosting free community Easter egg hunts this week

DALLAS — If you're looking for a fun Easter egg hunt activity, Dallas has plenty to offer!

The city's Park and Recreation Department is hosting free community events with egg-citing games, prizes, food and entertainment at several recreation centers across Dallas through Saturday, March 30. For more information, you can visit Dallasparks.org.

Tuesday, March 26

Wednesday, March 27

Community Egg Hunt, 5:30 p.m. at Harry Stone Recreation Center

Thursday, March 28

Friday, March 29

Saturday, March 30