More than half a million people attend the Dallas Holiday Parade

NORTH TEXAS – More than half a million people packed the streets of downtown Dallas for the 37th annual Dallas Holiday Parade. It featured thousands of entertainers, giant inflatables, antique cars, pageant queens, and more.

A line of color and holiday cheer as far as the eye could see filled the streets of Dallas.

"It's fun to see all the red and green and everyone out and we're ready. We're ready for Christmas," Carol Leonard said.

Leonard came out to watch the opening act her daughter performed in.

"My daughter is a senior at Wylie East High School. Her name's Kinsey. She's been dancing since she was in the first grade," Leonard said. "I'm out here for the last three years and frozen, but this morning, with the rain, it was a little different."

Not one but 18 marching bands entertained the crowd, with even the Grinch feeling generous.

"I love the music and the bands the most. It just brings the energy up, and it's so fun," Kailey Byrd said.

"I really like the drums because it's a good experience," Martin Hernandez said.

About 5,000 band members and 3,500 dancers spread the holiday spirit.

"I like watching the balloons in the air and watching the other girls perform and stuff," Natalia Saucedo said.

The parade isn't just getting people into the holiday spirit. Dallas Holiday Parade executive producer Jeffrey Giles said it raises money for those in need in the community.

"We're very excited to be part of a program where a portion of our proceeds goes to Parkland Health. We've also been working with Brandenburg Elementary School this year to bring the cereal treat, which is bringing about 2,500 boxes of cereal to the North Texas Food Bank," Giles said.

"It's being connected to what matters most. Family, friends, being kind along with just this holiday cheer," said Michelle Miller, Dallas area senior vice president for Verizon.

It's full swing into the holiday season for the hundreds of thousands of people who attended. They plan to spread that cheer from now through the New Year.