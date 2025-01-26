Protesters in North Texas rally against new immigration policies

DALLAS – Hundreds gathered in Dallas and Forth Worth to protest President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on Sunday.

Protesters filled sidewalks waving flags and holding signs at the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas and near Trinity Park on 7th St. in Fort Worth.

News of the protest spread across social media over the weekend, with posts inviting people to "show up & speak up for those who can't."

"Don't be afraid if you can't speak up for yourself," said Joseline Ibara, one of the two16-year-old protest organizers. "There is someone out there that will. You know someone who is probably undocumented, a co-worker, a neighbor, so don't be mean. We're all human. We just came here for the American Dream."

The protest follows the Trump administration's announcement on Tuesday that it would allow federal immigration agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to make arrests at schools, churches and hospitals.

More than 1,000 people came out to the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in a show of solidarity among immigrants and advocates opposed to the president's mass deportations. Chants of "Si se puede" or "Yes we can," the battle cry for immigrants fighting for rights in the U.S. were heard widely and loudly.

The Dallas Police Department said it would "not interfere with a lawful and peaceful assembly of any individuals or groups expressing their First Amendment rights. Participants will see our patrols as they always do at large events."

Protesters in Dallas began walking in the street as the temperatures dropped Sunday evening, from the Trinity Groves area, heading west, followed closely by police cruisers.