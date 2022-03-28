Dallas, Fort Worth Making Changes In Fight Against COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Both Dallas and Fort Worth are making some major changes in the fight against COVID-19.

Starting Monday, Fort Worth is closing testing and vaccination sites, citing increasingly low demand.

However, the city says they can offer tests and shots as special requests, and even pop-up events as needed.

Tarrant County Public Health will also continue testing and vaccinating, along with local hospitals and pharmacies.

"Tarrant County has several sites that are offering vaccines and testing," Fort Worth COVID-19 operations lead Sandra Hernandez said. "So, the services are still going to continue. Private and public companies are also offering testing."

In Dallas County, testing sites at Fair Park and the Mountain View College Campus will shut down Thursday. But testing and vaccinations will continue at Ellis Davis Field House and Eastfield Campus for at least a few more weeks.