Dallas Fire-Rescue sends 6 firefighters to assist with California wildfire response

Dallas Fire-Rescue has deployed six personnel to assist with ongoing wildland fire response efforts in California.

On Saturday morning, a Type 3 fire engine staffed with four wildland firefighters, part of a strike team composed of resources from across the state, headed to Los Angeles County, according to a news release. Two Dallas Fire-Rescue members will also join the Emergency Medical Task Force to provide essential medical support for the firefighting crews.

The strike team will assist in high-priority areas where their efforts can have the most significant impact.

"We stand in solidarity with the teams of firefighters working to protect lives and property," said Dallas Fire Rescue interim chief Justin Ball. "Dallas Fire Rescue Department is always ready to step in to support our fellow firefighters, especially in these extremely challenging conditions."

The Eaton Fire near Pasadena and the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades are currently the largest and most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles County. The two massive blazes, burning on opposite sides of the county, have claimed the lives of at least 11 people and destroyed thousands of homes and structures.

Wildland firefighters, including those from Dallas Fire-Rescue, are specially trained in wildfire suppression and capable of tackling fires in challenging and hazardous environments, such as steep terrain and high temperatures, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

The deployments are expected to last up to 14 days, with the possibility of extension based on operational needs and ground conditions in Los Angeles County.

Dallas Fire-Rescue will collaborate with other strike teams helping with response efforts, which include personnel from Parker County, Greenville, Allen, Frisco and McKinney, the news release states.