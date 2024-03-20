Dallas family glued to the pendulum-swinging decisions of SB4

DALLAS — A Dallas businessman whose first name is Huber is closely watching the realities of Texas Senate Bill 4. He came to Dallas from Mexico in 1990.

"When I come...I come alone," he said.

Speaking through a translator to CBS News Texas, Huber said he left Mexico at 17. The 53-year-old said the journey was dangerous.

"There were snakes. They walked for three nights without food or water," Huber said.

He met his wife Louisa in Texas. They live in Dallas, where he worked at a restaurant, but the paycheck was insufficient. Huber went to school to learn a trade and eventually opened an HVAC business.

Four daughters, three grandchildren, and 34 years later, Huber is concerned about the implementation of SB4, if the courts allow it. The law allows law enforcement to arrest people suspected of entering Texas illegally. Huber and his wife have yet to obtain citizenship.

He said, "It frightens him because he has two daughters in the university. He's got a business. He's been here his whole life."

Getting citizenship may be challenging. Huber and his wife would have to return to Mexico, where they believe current laws could prolong their return to Dallas for ten years. By then, he said, the life they built would not exist.

He's holding on to faith, family, and prayers that God would touch the hearts of Texas lawmakers.

"Keep on living your life, fighting, and moving on," he said. Ask God to pray for us and take care of us."