Dallas doctor sentenced to 190 years in prison for tampering with IV bags

A Dallas anesthesiologist who was convicted of tampering with IV bags has been sentenced this Wednesday to 190 years in prison.

In April, Raynaldo Ortiz was found guilty of tampering with IV bags. Jurors said they were left with no doubt of his guilt and convicted Ortiz on all 10 counts against him.

Sentencing was set to begin on July 22, then was pushed back to Sept. 16 and again on Sept. 18.

Just over two years ago, Ortiz was arrested in connection to the tampered IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas. His anesthesiologist license was suspended and the center was forced to close its doors.

Ortiz was seen on surveillance footage in the surgical center depositing single IV bags into the warmer in the hall outside the operating rooms and "shortly thereafter a patient would suffer a serious complication."

Lab tests on IV bags taken from the same warmer found "visible tiny holes in the plastic wrap around the bags." The tests also revealed those bags contained Bupivacaine, a local anesthetic used to numb specific areas of the body, but were not labeled as such.

A total of 10 patients were rushed to nearby emergency rooms after problems during their procedures.

Dr. Melanie Kaspar, also an anesthesiologist and Ortiz's coworker, got sick in June 2022. Her husband said she brought an IV bag home to rehydrate. Minutes after inserting the needle, Kaspar suffered a fatal heart attack.

Test results showed Kaspar was poisoned with Bupivacaine.