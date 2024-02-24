Dallas Cowboys great Golden Richards dies at 73

NORTH TEXAS - Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Golden Richards has died at 73 from congestive heart failure.

Wide receiver Golden Richards #83 of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on November 20, 1977 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Richards' nephew, Lance, shared the news in a post on Facebook Friday morning, saying "I will forever remember going hunting and talking Dallas Cowboy football. He was a kind and sweet soul and I'm so happy he's not suffering anymore."

The former NFL player was a second-round pick in the 1973 Draft, who later played for the Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos.

CBS Sports highlighted moments in Richards career, including when he helped the Cowboys reach Super Bowl X and XII.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach smiles up at Tony Dorsett during photo session in January 1978 for NFL football's Super Bowl 12 in New Orleans. Golden Richards (83) is on the other side of Staubach. Richards famously caught a touchdown pass off a gadget play. AP File

Against the Broncos in Super Bowl XII, Richards caught a touchdown pass from running back Robert Newhouse (the first touchdown pass thrown in a Super Bowl by a non-quarterback) as Dallas recorded a 27-10 win.

"Everyone assumes my most memorable moment was the Super Bowl, but it wasn't," Richards told Texas Monthly in 1995. "It was every time it was third-and-6 and I caught an 8-yard out to keep the drive going. The camaraderie in the huddle. Those plays are the most memorable."

In 1978, Richards was traded to the Bears, where he spent two seasons. He later signed with the Broncos as a free agent. Then, after sustaining a second season-ending injury, he retired in 1980. He finished his career with a total 122 receptions for 2,136 yards and 17 touchdowns.