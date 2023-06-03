Dallas Cowboys top Forbes' list of most profitable sports teams; Mavericks ranked No. 16

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – For the third year in a row, America's Team has topped Forbes' list of most profitable sports teams, raking in $1.171 billion in 2022.

Forbes defines the income as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. According to Forbes, the Cowboys have steadily increased revenue over the last decade, except in 2021, when revenue dipped by $180 million.

Second on the list is the New England Patriots, bringing in almost half as much as the Cowboys, at $623 million.

Others on the list include 13 NFL teams, seven NBA teams, four English Premier teams and one team from Bundesliga.

The Dallas Mavericks ranked No. 16 on the list, bringing in $282 million in 2022. In 2023, the team has brought in $364 million.

There were no MLB or NHL teams on the list, which Forbes says is due to the way COVID-19 has impacted their profits and because their broadcasting deals are less lucrative.