4 Dallas Cowboys nominated for NFL Honors awards

FRISCO – Finalists for The Associated Press' 2023 NFL awards have been announced – and four Dallas Cowboys have earned nominations.

The finalists were voted on by a nationwide panel of 50 sports journalists who cover the league.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is nominated for Most Valuable Player. For MVP, he's up against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Prescott is also nominated for Offensive Player of the Year, alongside wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Cornerback DaRon Bland and linebacker Micah Parsons are among the five nominated for Defensive Player of the Year.

Winners will be announced at the 13th NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 8. Check out the rest of the nominations here.