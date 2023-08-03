Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on playing without Zeke, having 'fun' at training camp

OXNARD, California (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas Cowboys training camp is well underway in the Sunshine State.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott joined CBS Sports Texas' Bill Jones and talked about Prescott's first training camp without former teammate Ezekiel Elliott.

"I'm always going to keep that hope that [me and Zeke] will be teammates again," Prescott said. "I talk to him every day and wish him the best…being there as a brother is most important."

Elliott's departure isn't the only change to the team this season – head coach Mike McCarthy will be calling the plays.

"I've got a lot of faith and understanding for who we are and who this team is and what the front office has done bringing some additions in...the changes we've made in the coaching, Mike calling the plays, it's been fun," Prescott said.

He said that as he's getting older, he's understanding more how to deal with things on and off the field. Prescott spent his 30th birthday–on July 29–while at camp this year.

After coming off a season in which he threw a career high 15 interceptions and two critical picks in a second straight playoff loss to San Francisco, the focus intensifies on Prescott as the Cowboys try to snap a 27 year Super Bowl drought.

Prescott said that at so far at training camp, he's had more fun playing the game than he has in a long time.

"Each day at practice has been tough, but that's the fun part about it, it's iron sharpening iron," he said. "Each time we compete against those guys in a game environment, it's only going to make us better."

