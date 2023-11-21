Dallas Cowboys add 2 new items to Thanksgiving menu
ARLINGTON (CBS News Texas) – If you're spending your Thanksgiving with the Dallas Cowboys, there are two new menu items to try – the Thanksgiving Roll and the Thanksgiving Sandwich.
The Thanksgiving Roll has a savory herb dressing with green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and house pecan-and-hickory smoked turkey bundled and fried in a crispy egg roll wrap, served with turkey gravy for dipping.
The Thanksgiving Sandwich has the famous Cowboys mac n cheese, cranberry sauce house pecan-and-hickory smoked turkey, savory herb dressing, green beans and turkey gravy on a large brioche bun.
This is in addition to the two annual Thanksgiving menu items that debuted in 2019: the Thanksgiving Bowl and the Thanksgiving Hand Pie.
"Bringing fans around the Thanksgiving the game day table of AT&T Stadium for this wonderful Dallas Cowboys tradition in an honor," said George Wasai, vice president of Food & Beverage for Legends Hospitality. "We love creating new and exciting experiences for this fabulous holiday where delicious flavors are enjoyed by all."
Here's how much food is prepped and ready to serve 90,000 fans at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving:
- 16,320 pounds of famous Cowboys mac n cheese
- 5,410 pounds of Ham
- 212 Gallons of heavy whipping cream for dessert toppings
- 252 Gallons of cranberry sauce
- 2,680 pounds of yukon gold potatoes
- 13,515 pounds of turkey
- 5,130 pounds of cornbread for dressing
- 310 Gallons of gravy
- 425 pounds of pecans for scratch-baked pies
- 830 pounds of fresh green beans for signature bowls and hand pies
- 970 pounds of pumpkin for scratch made pies
- 2,340 pounds of sweet potatoes
- 260 pounds of greens for salads and sides including special produce from WE Over Me Farm at Paul Quinn College
