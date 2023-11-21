Dallas Cowboys add 2 new items to Thanksgiving menu

Dallas Cowboys roll out new food for Thanksgiving menu

Dallas Cowboys roll out new food for Thanksgiving menu

ARLINGTON (CBS News Texas) – If you're spending your Thanksgiving with the Dallas Cowboys, there are two new menu items to try – the Thanksgiving Roll and the Thanksgiving Sandwich.

The Thanksgiving Roll is one of the new offerings at AT&T Stadium for Thanksgiving. Dallas Cowboys

The Thanksgiving Roll has a savory herb dressing with green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and house pecan-and-hickory smoked turkey bundled and fried in a crispy egg roll wrap, served with turkey gravy for dipping.

The Thanksgiving Sandwich has the famous Cowboys mac n cheese, cranberry sauce house pecan-and-hickory smoked turkey, savory herb dressing, green beans and turkey gravy on a large brioche bun.

This is in addition to the two annual Thanksgiving menu items that debuted in 2019: the Thanksgiving Bowl and the Thanksgiving Hand Pie.

The Thanksgiving Sandwich is one of the new offerings at AT&T Stadium for Thanksgiving. Dallas Cowboys

"Bringing fans around the Thanksgiving the game day table of AT&T Stadium for this wonderful Dallas Cowboys tradition in an honor," said George Wasai, vice president of Food & Beverage for Legends Hospitality. "We love creating new and exciting experiences for this fabulous holiday where delicious flavors are enjoyed by all."

Here's how much food is prepped and ready to serve 90,000 fans at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving: