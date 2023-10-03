Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas Cowboy CeeDee Lamb talks scoring points on, off the field

By Keith Russell

/ CBS Texas

Dallas Cowboy CeeDee Lamb talks scoring points on, off the field
Dallas Cowboy CeeDee Lamb talks scoring points on, off the field 03:02

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is determined to deliver a championship performance in more ways than one.

He has proved to be more than the guy to catch touchdowns for America's Team every Sunday.

He's a young man committed to scoring points off the field as well. On Oct. 2, he hosted his second CeeDee Lamb All Star Bowl at Main Event in Frisco. 

The event helps raise money for PMR Charities and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas. 

"The best teacher in life is experience," Lamb said. "I'm going off my past experiences and making the impact on the few that I can."

Lamb says his mom would be proud to know he's an All-Pro on and off the field at only four years into the league.

He's also well aware that the last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl was before he was born.

Watch Keith Russell's full interview with CeeDee Lamb above.

Keith Russell
Keith-Russell_cbsdfw.jpg

Keith Russell is our morning news anchor and was a sports anchor/reporter for CBS11 starting in 2015.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.