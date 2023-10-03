Dallas Cowboy CeeDee Lamb talks scoring points on, off the field

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is determined to deliver a championship performance in more ways than one.

He has proved to be more than the guy to catch touchdowns for America's Team every Sunday.

He's a young man committed to scoring points off the field as well. On Oct. 2, he hosted his second CeeDee Lamb All Star Bowl at Main Event in Frisco.

The event helps raise money for PMR Charities and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

"The best teacher in life is experience," Lamb said. "I'm going off my past experiences and making the impact on the few that I can."

Lamb says his mom would be proud to know he's an All-Pro on and off the field at only four years into the league.

He's also well aware that the last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl was before he was born.

Watch Keith Russell's full interview with CeeDee Lamb above.