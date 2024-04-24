Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas County warns public of fake arrest scams

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS COUNTY — North Texans are receiving fake calls from "law enforcement officers," telling them there is a warrant for their arrest for failing to appear for grand jury duty that will need to be paid immediately or the victim will be arrested.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office says they have received multiple reports from the community, saying people are calling them claiming to be Dallas County Sheriff's Office or any law enforcement. 

The DA's office says they want to make it clear that law enforcement doesn't ask for payment over the phone, via wire transfers, gift cards, or websites that aren't affiliated with them.

They added that law enforcement officers will threaten you with additional criminal charges. If you do get a call from a scammer, don't confirm any information about yourself and call law enforcement immediately.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 9:38 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.