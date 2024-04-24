Dallas County warns public of fake arrest scams

DALLAS COUNTY — North Texans are receiving fake calls from "law enforcement officers," telling them there is a warrant for their arrest for failing to appear for grand jury duty that will need to be paid immediately or the victim will be arrested.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office says they have received multiple reports from the community, saying people are calling them claiming to be Dallas County Sheriff's Office or any law enforcement.

The DA's office says they want to make it clear that law enforcement doesn't ask for payment over the phone, via wire transfers, gift cards, or websites that aren't affiliated with them.

They added that law enforcement officers will threaten you with additional criminal charges. If you do get a call from a scammer, don't confirm any information about yourself and call law enforcement immediately.