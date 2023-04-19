Watch CBS News
Dallas County Sheriff's Department searching for jail escapee Carlos Duarte

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a shirtless inmate in his underwear who jumped from a laundry detail van this afternoon. 

Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Carlos Duarte, 31, was last seen at the intersections of WB 30 and Sylvan Avenue. He's Hispanic, 170 pounds, 5 feet 7 inches tall. Additionally, Duarte has a large tattoo on the top of his left hand and a tattoo located above his left eye.  

Carlos Duarte, 31 Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement officials said Duarte, who was working as a trusty when he escaped, is known to frequent Garland and Irving. 

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 214.749.8641 or contact Detective Castaneda at 214. 673.3931. 

Carlos Duarte, 31 Dallas County Sheriff's Office

First published on April 19, 2023 / 4:02 PM

