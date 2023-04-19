Dallas County Sheriff's Department searching for jail escapee Carlos Duarte
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a shirtless inmate in his underwear who jumped from a laundry detail van this afternoon.
Carlos Duarte, 31, was last seen at the intersections of WB 30 and Sylvan Avenue. He's Hispanic, 170 pounds, 5 feet 7 inches tall. Additionally, Duarte has a large tattoo on the top of his left hand and a tattoo located above his left eye.
Law enforcement officials said Duarte, who was working as a trusty when he escaped, is known to frequent Garland and Irving.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call 214.749.8641 or contact Detective Castaneda at 214. 673.3931.
