Dallas County reports 3 more heat-related deaths, bringing total to 13 this summer

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The heat is continuing to take a dangerous toll on North Texans.

On Friday, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported three more heat-related deaths, bringing the total to 13 this summer.

Emergency rooms are seeing an increase in patients with heat-related illnesses as well.

"I can remember really hot summers, but this is as hot of one as I can remember," said Dr. Stewart Coffman." September's not shaping up to be any cooler."

Dr. Coffman is the chief medical officer at Envision and works in the emergency department at Medical City Flower Mound and Medical City Lewisville, where the number of patients coming in with heat-related illnesses doubled from July to August.

Other hospital systems report similar increases.

In August, Texas Health saw 309 patients with a chief complaint of heat exposure or heat stroke at all off its emergency departments. That is more than a 200% increase from the same month last year, when they had 94 patients present with the same conditions.

According to DCHHS, 1,766 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses at area hospitals this summer, from May 1 to this week.

"As you add that humidity to the regular temperature, your body has a little more difficult time coping with that temperature and regulating that temperature," Dr. Coffman said.

He describes heat-related illness as a spectrum, starting with mild symptoms like muscle cramps, some nausea and dizziness.

"If you're starting to feel those symptoms, take breaks from the hot sun," he said. "Get into areas of coolness."

Those symptoms, if you can't stop them from progressing, can turn into heat stroke.

"If you're vomiting to where you can't keep the fluids down, somebody has a seizure, loss of consciousness, or they're confused, or have a temperature of 104 or above—those are all indications you need to seek medical care immediately," said Dr. Coffman.

To help North Texans prevent illness in high temperatures, Medical City Healthcare recommends these tips:

Stay informed of local weather, news and heat alerts

Go outdoors only when necessary and avoid being outside or doing a strenuous activity during the hottest time of day

Take frequent breaks when outside

Stay hydrated, start drinking fluids before going outdoors and drink often throughout the day

Dress in loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and wear a wide-brimmed hat

Remember to check on at-risk family members, friends, neighbors and pets