Dallas County payroll problems cause stress, frustration

For the last 10 weeks or five pay periods some Dallas County employees have gone to check their paystubs and found glaring errors such as hours missing, incorrect vacation, and sick time; some employees not getting their checks at all.

"We've had people that have had no checks we had on the very first payroll where we didn't get any paycheck at all for some people, we had one clerk that she was actually at the point of getting her car repossessed," said Sergeant Christopher Dyer, the president of the Dallas County Sheriff's Association.

The problems started when the county upgraded its' payroll system. Sergeant Dyer says the payroll system is used by the county's 6500 plus employees, from jail staff to court employees to the Sheriff's department. And the issues are hurting morale.

"There have been employees that have come to us and said 'Hey I can't pay our bills' and we've literally had to Zelle them some money to make it through the weekend," said Dyer.

Today Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown sent a letter demanding that the county pay its employees. She says the payroll issues are a violation Of federal labor laws writing:

" I am insisting that Dallas County Sheriff's Department employees be properly compensated and that all compensation in arrears for those employees who have, in good faith worked their jobs with expectation of full pay, be corrected immediately."

Sgt. Dyer says when employees have gone to the payroll office for answers some found a closed sign on the door. Others say payroll told them they'd see corrections on the next check.

"Well the next check comes and it's still not there," said Dyer.

Some employees filed complaints with the Department of Labor.

We reached out to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins for comment. In a statement, he said:

"Obviously it's important that all are paid fully and on time. Dallas County is working to fix this issue and will cooperate fully with the Department of Labor."

"When is it gonna get fixed?" said Dyer. "I want to see the county put forth the resources to get this fixed quickly if we have to bring in extra people on overtime to get all of this done that's what needs to happen."

We reached out to the Department of Labor for comment but did not receive a response.